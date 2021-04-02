Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Pray that your wife-to-be has good friends & family because those are the board of directors”- Rapper Erigga advises men
Correct Kid  - Nigerian singer and father,Erigga has again taken to his social media page to advise fellow men says as they are praying to God for a good wife they should at the same time pray for  her to have good family and friends as those are the real board of ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

"Pray for your wife to have good friends and family, they’re the board of directors" – Erigga Yaba Left Online:
"Pray for your wife to have good friends and family, they’re the board of directors" – Erigga
“Pray for your wife to have good friends and family, they’re the board of directors” – Erigga The Dabigal Blog:
“Pray for your wife to have good friends and family, they’re the board of directors” – Erigga
Pray for your wife to have good friends and family, they’re the board of directors – Erigga Correct NG:
Pray for your wife to have good friends and family, they’re the board of directors – Erigga
As You Pray to God For A Good Wife, Pray She Has Good Friends And Family – Erigga Advises Men FL Vibe:
As You Pray to God For A Good Wife, Pray She Has Good Friends And Family – Erigga Advises Men
“Your wife’s friends and family are the board of directors” – Erigga advises men Newzandar News:
“Your wife’s friends and family are the board of directors” – Erigga advises men
“Pray for your wife to have good friends and family, they’re the board of directors” – Erigga Naija Parrot:
“Pray for your wife to have good friends and family, they’re the board of directors” – Erigga
As You Pray to God For A Good Wife, Pray She Has Good Friends And Family – Erigga Advises Men Naija on Point:
As You Pray to God For A Good Wife, Pray She Has Good Friends And Family – Erigga Advises Men
Your Wife’s Friends And Family Are The Board Of Directors” – Erigga Advises Men GQ Buzz:
Your Wife’s Friends And Family Are The Board Of Directors” – Erigga Advises Men
As you pray to God for a good wife, pray she has good friends & family – Erigga advises Men Luci Post:
As you pray to God for a good wife, pray she has good friends & family – Erigga advises Men
“As You Pray For A Good Wife, Pray She Has Good Friends And Family As They Are The Board Of Directors” – Erigga Advises Men Naija Diary:
“As You Pray For A Good Wife, Pray She Has Good Friends And Family As They Are The Board Of Directors” – Erigga Advises Men
Rapper Erigga educates men on why praying for their wives to have good friends is important Dockays World:
Rapper Erigga educates men on why praying for their wives to have good friends is important
"Your wife Gist Reel:
"Your wife's friends and family are the board of directors" - Erigga advises men
“Your wife’s friends and family are the board of directors” – Erigga advises men Edujandon:
“Your wife’s friends and family are the board of directors” – Erigga advises men


   More Picks
1 “Pray that your wife-to-be has good friends & family because those are the board of directors”- Rapper Erigga advises men - Correct Kid, 3 hours ago
2 'This evil man must not be released, they may twerk the law as a celebrity' Tonto Dikeh reacts to arrest of Baba Ijesha for alleged rape - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Young Nigerian men seen bathing at a cemetery while chanting incantations (Video) - Lailas News, 24 hours ago
4 Peter Okoye shares love story of how he met his wife, Lola Omotayo (Video) - Lailas News, 1 day ago
5 Nigerian man found dead with gunshot wounds to face and head in South Africa, N12m worth of drugs discovered in his car - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
6 Lagos amputee hawker celebrates birthday, set to open supermarket - The Punch, 16 hours ago
7 Facebook launches profile frames to boost COVID-19 vaccine acceptance in Nigeria - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
8 UK backs down on asylum policy for IPOB, MASSOB - The Eagle Online, 24 hours ago
9 "I would've loved to have a collaboration with Fela and Bob Marley" - Wizkid (Video) - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
10 “I respectfully decline to answer” – Korede Bello says, after he was asked about his affair with Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla - Yaba Left Online, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info