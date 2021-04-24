Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"He R*ped Us All" Tonto Dikeh Vows To "Personally Make Sure" Actor Baba Ijesha "Rot In Jail" After He Was Accused Of Defiling A Minor.
News photo Gboah  - Tonto Dikeh has promised to personally investigate the rpe allegations leveled against Yoruba actor Baba Ijesha.The actor's real name is Olanrewaju James, and he was arrested by the Lagos state police command for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

