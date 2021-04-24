Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IPOB, ESN'll give Fulani terrorists hell in Southeast - Nnamdi Kanu
News photo Daily Post  - Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Saturday said the group is prepared to give Fulani terrorists hell in the Southeast.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

IPOB, ESN will give Fulani terrorists hell in Southeast – Nnamdi Kanu Lailas News:
IPOB, ESN will give Fulani terrorists hell in Southeast – Nnamdi Kanu
IPOB, ESN’ll give Fulani terrorists hell in Southeast – Nnamdi Kanu —————— Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Saturday said the group is prepared to give Fulani terrorists hell in... Nigerian Eye:
IPOB, ESN’ll give Fulani terrorists hell in Southeast – Nnamdi Kanu —————— Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Saturday said the group is prepared to give Fulani terrorists hell in...
IPOB And ESN Will Chase Fulani Terrorists Out Of Igboland – Nnamdi Kanu KOKO TV Nigeria:
IPOB And ESN Will Chase Fulani Terrorists Out Of Igboland – Nnamdi Kanu
IPOB, ESN’ll give Fulani terrorists hell in Southeast – Nnamdi Kanu Nigeria Breaking News:
IPOB, ESN’ll give Fulani terrorists hell in Southeast – Nnamdi Kanu
IPOB, ESN’ll Give Fulani Terrorists Hell In Southeast – Nnamdi Kanu Naija News:
IPOB, ESN’ll Give Fulani Terrorists Hell In Southeast – Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB, ESN will give Fulani terrorists hell in Southeast » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB, ESN will give Fulani terrorists hell in Southeast » NEWS


   More Picks
1 “Pray that your wife-to-be has good friends & family because those are the board of directors”- Rapper Erigga advises men - Correct Kid, 13 hours ago
2 Watch the moment a Groom refused to dance at his wedding and warned the MC to stop cajoling him to dance (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Omotola Jalade finally opens up on her love affair with Adams Oshiomhole - Kemi Filani Blog, 17 hours ago
4 "He R*ped Us All" Tonto Dikeh Vows To "Personally Make Sure" Actor Baba Ijesha "Rot In Jail" After He Was Accused Of Defiling A Minor. - Gboah, 13 hours ago
5 “I respectfully decline to answer” – Korede Bello says, after he was asked about his affair with Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla - Yaba Left Online, 15 hours ago
6 Pastors Use Armed Bodyguards While Selling Anointing Oil, Stickers For Members’ Protection – Daddy Freeze - KOKO TV Nigeria, 11 hours ago
7 "It’s harder to reconcile when too many people are involved" – Lilian Afegbai give reasons for keeping her relationship private - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
8 “Be nice to your husband’s side chics, they’re helping your marriage” – Nigerian lady tells married women (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 17 hours ago
9 "Don't cancel Baba Ijesha yet, hear his own side of his story" - Actress Abiodun Adebimpe begs - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
10 COVID-19: No new deaths as Nigeria records 45 infections Friday - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info