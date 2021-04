Pastors Use Armed Bodyguards While Selling Anointing Oil, Stickers For Members’ Protection – Daddy Freeze KOKO TV Nigeria - Media personality Daddy Freeze has once again come out to slam men of God for using security guards. The OAP in a post shared on social media called out pastors for using armed bodyguards while selling anointing oil, stickers, armbands to their members.



News Credibility Score: 70%