Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Akpabio denies being detained by EFCC, says ‘I was with Bawa for NDDC issues’
Daily Nigerian
- The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has denied being in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, detention facility for two hours as reported by Sahara Reporters newspaper.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
EFCC did not detain Akpabio, says spokesman
Pulse Nigeria:
EFCC denies detaining Akpabio over bribery allegation
Naija News:
Akpabio Speaks On His Reported Arrest For Bribing EFCC Boss
See Naija:
EFCC never detained me over $350,000 attempted bribe – Akpabio
