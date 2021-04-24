Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Akpabio denies being detained by EFCC, says ‘I was with Bawa for NDDC issues’
Daily Nigerian  - The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has denied being in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, detention facility for two hours as reported by Sahara Reporters newspaper.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EFCC did not detain Akpabio, says spokesman The Punch:
EFCC did not detain Akpabio, says spokesman
EFCC denies detaining Akpabio over bribery allegation Pulse Nigeria:
EFCC denies detaining Akpabio over bribery allegation
Akpabio Speaks On His Reported Arrest For Bribing EFCC Boss Naija News:
Akpabio Speaks On His Reported Arrest For Bribing EFCC Boss
EFCC never detained me over $350,000 attempted bribe – Akpabio See Naija:
EFCC never detained me over $350,000 attempted bribe – Akpabio


   More Picks
1 “Pray that your wife-to-be has good friends & family because those are the board of directors”- Rapper Erigga advises men - Correct Kid, 13 hours ago
2 Watch the moment a Groom refused to dance at his wedding and warned the MC to stop cajoling him to dance (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Omotola Jalade finally opens up on her love affair with Adams Oshiomhole - Kemi Filani Blog, 17 hours ago
4 "He R*ped Us All" Tonto Dikeh Vows To "Personally Make Sure" Actor Baba Ijesha "Rot In Jail" After He Was Accused Of Defiling A Minor. - Gboah, 13 hours ago
5 “I respectfully decline to answer” – Korede Bello says, after he was asked about his affair with Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla - Yaba Left Online, 15 hours ago
6 Pastors Use Armed Bodyguards While Selling Anointing Oil, Stickers For Members’ Protection – Daddy Freeze - KOKO TV Nigeria, 11 hours ago
7 "It’s harder to reconcile when too many people are involved" – Lilian Afegbai give reasons for keeping her relationship private - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
8 “Be nice to your husband’s side chics, they’re helping your marriage” – Nigerian lady tells married women (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 17 hours ago
9 "Don't cancel Baba Ijesha yet, hear his own side of his story" - Actress Abiodun Adebimpe begs - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
10 COVID-19: No new deaths as Nigeria records 45 infections Friday - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info