Joint military, Police, DSS operation kills IPOB Commander, 6 others at Awomama, Imo State on Saturday Global Upfront - Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and their counterparts from the Nigerian Army and Department of State Security Service (DSS) in a joint operation, in the early hours of today 24th April, 2021 stormed the operational headquarters of Insurgents ( ...



News Credibility Score: 99%