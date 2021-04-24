Post News
News at a Glance
Attack on Gov Uzodinma's house may have been politically motivated - Imo state government
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Imo State government says a preliminary investigation into the attack on the country home of the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, in Oru East local government area today, April 24.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Uzodinma’s house attack update: Soldiers take over 2 LGAs in Imo
Information Nigeria:
Imo: Attack On Uzodinma’s Residence Politically Motivated
TVC News:
Attack on Uzodinma’s country home politically motivated – Commisisoner
Ripples Nigeria:
Police confirm three security operatives killed in attack on Uzodinma’s country home
Lailas News:
Imo state government: “Attack on Gov Uzodinma’s house may have been politically motivated”
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Uzodinma’s House Attack: Soldiers Take Over 2 LGAs In Imo
Instablog 9ja:
Attack on Gov Uzodinma's house may have been politically motivated - Imo state government
Luci Post:
Imo state government: “Attack on Gov Uzodinma’s house may have been politically motivated”
Studio CB55:
We lost three security operatives to attack on Uzodimma’s country home, police laments
More Picks
1
'Nigeria is at war, seek help, youths should not serve as ritual offering on the altar of a failing state' - Wole Soyinka tells Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
Suspected IPOB Commander, six others killed in Imo -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
3
Attack on Gov Uzodinma's house may have been politically motivated - Imo state government -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Sokoto varsity lecturer, his wife and two children die in fatal road crash -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
We've started reviewing emoluments of political, judicial officers - RMAFC -
The Herald,
17 hours ago
6
Nigeria’ll be in trouble if we choose wrongly in 2023 – Dogara -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
7
Jude Okoye shows off his massive pool with a side pool for the kids and a lounge area (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
'Uzodinma will pay dearly' IPOB reacts to killing of its Commander, others -
The News Guru,
11 hours ago
9
Meningitis: 50% of patients will die if untreated – NCDC -
News Diary Online,
20 hours ago
10
Bandits: Nigerians must unite to fight terrorism, food scarcity – Tinubu -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
