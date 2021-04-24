Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Security Forces Bust IPOB HQ, Kill Number Two Man – Army
News photo Channels Television  - The Nigerian Army on Saturday said it has led a combined team of security forces to raid “the operational Headquarters of the IPOBESN terrorists in Awomama Village, Oru East LGA of Imo State.” The early morning Saturday raid was carried out by troops ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Uzodimma will pay for our commander's killing - IPOB The Nation
Uzodimma will pay for our commander’s killing - IPOB
Security forces raid IPOB HQ, kill top commander – Army National Accord
Security forces raid IPOB HQ, kill top commander – Army
Security Forces Bust IPOB HQ, Kill Number Two Man – Nigerian Army Diamond Celebrities
Security Forces Bust IPOB HQ, Kill Number Two Man – Nigerian Army
IPOB Confirms Commander Naija News
IPOB Confirms Commander's Killing, Threatens Uzodinma


