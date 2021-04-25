Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Update: Indonesian Navy submarine with 53 sailors on board which went missing is declared 'sunk'
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The search to rescue the missing Indonesian submarine is now a recovery mission after the navy changed the status from "sub miss" to "sub sank" and declared the ship sunk a
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Salvage effort under way for Indonesian submarine that sank with dozens aboard
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Update: Indonesian Navy Submarine With 53 Sailors on Board Which Went Missing is declared 'sunk'
The Street Journal:
Salvage effort under way for Indonesian submarine that sank with dozens aboard
The New Diplomat:
53 Perish Aboard As Indonesia Declares Lost Submarine Sunk
Instablog 9ja:
Remember the Indonesian Navy submarine with 53 sailors on board which went missing earlier this week? It has been declared 'sunk' Military officials estimate that the sailors would have run out of oxygen this morning A few pieces of debris believed ...
News Breakers:
Salvage effort under way for Indonesian submarine that sank with dozens aboard
More Picks
1
'Nigeria is at war, seek help, youths should not serve as ritual offering on the altar of a failing state' - Wole Soyinka tells Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
Suspected IPOB Commander, six others killed in Imo -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
3
Attack on Gov Uzodinma's house may have been politically motivated - Imo state government -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Sokoto varsity lecturer, his wife and two children die in fatal road crash -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
We've started reviewing emoluments of political, judicial officers - RMAFC -
The Herald,
17 hours ago
6
Nigeria’ll be in trouble if we choose wrongly in 2023 – Dogara -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
7
Jude Okoye shows off his massive pool with a side pool for the kids and a lounge area (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
'Uzodinma will pay dearly' IPOB reacts to killing of its Commander, others -
The News Guru,
11 hours ago
9
Meningitis: 50% of patients will die if untreated – NCDC -
News Diary Online,
20 hours ago
10
Bandits: Nigerians must unite to fight terrorism, food scarcity – Tinubu -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
