Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anambra Tasks Transporters On Road Worthiness
News photo Independent  - Mr Afam Mbanefo, Commissioner for Transport in Anambra, has tasked transporters in the state on the importance of plying the roads with roadworthy vehicles. Mbanefo said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Saturday.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Anambra tasks transporters on road worthiness Vanguard News:
Anambra tasks transporters on road worthiness
Anambra tasks transporters on road worthiness The Street Journal:
Anambra tasks transporters on road worthiness
Anambra tasks transporters on road worthiness News Breakers:
Anambra tasks transporters on road worthiness


   More Picks
1 “Pray that your wife-to-be has good friends & family because those are the board of directors”- Rapper Erigga advises men - Correct Kid, 13 hours ago
2 Watch the moment a Groom refused to dance at his wedding and warned the MC to stop cajoling him to dance (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Omotola Jalade finally opens up on her love affair with Adams Oshiomhole - Kemi Filani Blog, 17 hours ago
4 "He R*ped Us All" Tonto Dikeh Vows To "Personally Make Sure" Actor Baba Ijesha "Rot In Jail" After He Was Accused Of Defiling A Minor. - Gboah, 13 hours ago
5 “I respectfully decline to answer” – Korede Bello says, after he was asked about his affair with Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla - Yaba Left Online, 15 hours ago
6 Pastors Use Armed Bodyguards While Selling Anointing Oil, Stickers For Members’ Protection – Daddy Freeze - KOKO TV Nigeria, 11 hours ago
7 "It’s harder to reconcile when too many people are involved" – Lilian Afegbai give reasons for keeping her relationship private - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
8 “Be nice to your husband’s side chics, they’re helping your marriage” – Nigerian lady tells married women (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 17 hours ago
9 "Don't cancel Baba Ijesha yet, hear his own side of his story" - Actress Abiodun Adebimpe begs - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
10 COVID-19: No new deaths as Nigeria records 45 infections Friday - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info