Police commence investigation into killing of 9 in Nasarawa
News photo News Diary Online  - The Police Command in Nasarawa State says it has begun investigation into the attack and murder of nine people in Ajimaka village in Doma Local Government Area of the state by  gunmen.

5 hours ago
