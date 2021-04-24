Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Meningitis: 50% of patients will die if untreated – NCDC
News photo News Diary Online  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 50 per cent of meningitis patients will die if untreated. Dr Pricillia Ibekwe, the Director of Special [...]

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Meningitis: 50% of patients will die if untreated – NCDC Vanguard News:
Meningitis: 50% of patients will die if untreated – NCDC
Meningitis: 50% of patients will die if untreated – NCDC The Nation:
Meningitis: 50% of patients will die if untreated – NCDC
Meningitis: 50% Of Patients Will Die If Untreated – NCDC Independent:
Meningitis: 50% Of Patients Will Die If Untreated – NCDC
Meningitis: 50% of patients will die if untreated – NCDC The Street Journal:
Meningitis: 50% of patients will die if untreated – NCDC
Meningitis: 50% of patients will die if untreated – NCDC The Eagle Online:
Meningitis: 50% of patients will die if untreated – NCDC


   More Picks
1 “Pray that your wife-to-be has good friends & family because those are the board of directors”- Rapper Erigga advises men - Correct Kid, 22 hours ago
2 Watch the moment a Groom refused to dance at his wedding and warned the MC to stop cajoling him to dance (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 "He R*ped Us All" Tonto Dikeh Vows To "Personally Make Sure" Actor Baba Ijesha "Rot In Jail" After He Was Accused Of Defiling A Minor. - Gboah, 21 hours ago
4 “I respectfully decline to answer” – Korede Bello says, after he was asked about his affair with Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
5 Suspected IPOB Commander, six others killed in Imo - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
6 Joint military, Police, DSS operation kills IPOB Commander, 6 others at Awomama, Imo State on Saturday - Global Upfront, 18 hours ago
7 Pastors Use Armed Bodyguards While Selling Anointing Oil, Stickers For Members’ Protection – Daddy Freeze - KOKO TV Nigeria, 20 hours ago
8 "It’s harder to reconcile when too many people are involved" – Lilian Afegbai give reasons for keeping her relationship private - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
9 Akpabio denies being detained by EFCC, says ‘I was with Bawa for NDDC issues’ - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
10 'Nigeria is at war, seek help, youths should not serve as ritual offering on the altar of a failing state' - Wole Soyinka tells Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info