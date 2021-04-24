IPOB confirms killing of commander by security agents, says ‘gov Uzondinma will pay dearly for atrocity’

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
“Pray that your wife-to-be has good friends & family because those are the board of directors”- Rapper Erigga advises men - Correct Kid,
13 hours ago
|
2
|
Watch the moment a Groom refused to dance at his wedding and warned the MC to stop cajoling him to dance (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
3
|
Omotola Jalade finally opens up on her love affair with Adams Oshiomhole - Kemi Filani Blog,
17 hours ago
|
4
|
"He R*ped Us All" Tonto Dikeh Vows To "Personally Make Sure" Actor Baba Ijesha "Rot In Jail" After He Was Accused Of Defiling A Minor. - Gboah,
13 hours ago
|
5
|
“I respectfully decline to answer” – Korede Bello says, after he was asked about his affair with Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla - Yaba Left Online,
15 hours ago
|
6
|
Pastors Use Armed Bodyguards While Selling Anointing Oil, Stickers For Members’ Protection – Daddy Freeze - KOKO TV Nigeria,
11 hours ago
|
7
|
"It’s harder to reconcile when too many people are involved" – Lilian Afegbai give reasons for keeping her relationship private - Yaba Left Online,
10 hours ago
|
8
|
“Be nice to your husband’s side chics, they’re helping your marriage” – Nigerian lady tells married women (Video) - Yaba Left Online,
17 hours ago
|
9
|
"Don't cancel Baba Ijesha yet, hear his own side of his story" - Actress Abiodun Adebimpe begs - Gist Reel,
18 hours ago
|
10
|
COVID-19: No new deaths as Nigeria records 45 infections Friday - Premium Times,
20 hours ago