Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Jude Okoye shows off his massive pool with a side pool for the kids and a lounge area (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Jude Okoye turns a year older today, April 24, and he took to Instagram to show off the impressive exterior of his home.
The music executive showed off his massive pool, where him, hi
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Jude Okoye shows off massive pool in his home, with a side pool for the kids and a lounge area (video)
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Jude Okoye Shows Off his Massive Pool With a Side Pool for The Kids and a Lounge Area (video)
Gidi Feed:
Jude Okoye shows off his massive pool with a side pool for the kids and a lounge area cc @Gidi_Traffic
Instablog 9ja:
Jude Okoye shows off massive pool in his home, with a side pool for the kids and a lounge area
Digest Naija:
Jude Okoye shows off his massive pool with a side pool for the kids and a lounge area (video)
Naija Parrot:
Jude Okoye shows off massive pool in his home, with a side pool for the kids and a lounge area (video)
More Picks
1
“Pray that your wife-to-be has good friends & family because those are the board of directors”- Rapper Erigga advises men -
Correct Kid,
22 hours ago
2
Watch the moment a Groom refused to dance at his wedding and warned the MC to stop cajoling him to dance (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
"He R*ped Us All" Tonto Dikeh Vows To "Personally Make Sure" Actor Baba Ijesha "Rot In Jail" After He Was Accused Of Defiling A Minor. -
Gboah,
21 hours ago
4
“I respectfully decline to answer” – Korede Bello says, after he was asked about his affair with Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla -
Yaba Left Online,
23 hours ago
5
Suspected IPOB Commander, six others killed in Imo -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
6
Joint military, Police, DSS operation kills IPOB Commander, 6 others at Awomama, Imo State on Saturday -
Global Upfront,
18 hours ago
7
Pastors Use Armed Bodyguards While Selling Anointing Oil, Stickers For Members’ Protection – Daddy Freeze -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
20 hours ago
8
"It’s harder to reconcile when too many people are involved" – Lilian Afegbai give reasons for keeping her relationship private -
Yaba Left Online,
18 hours ago
9
Akpabio denies being detained by EFCC, says ‘I was with Bawa for NDDC issues’ -
Daily Nigerian,
19 hours ago
10
'Nigeria is at war, seek help, youths should not serve as ritual offering on the altar of a failing state' - Wole Soyinka tells Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 mins ago
