U.S based Nigerian lady wins N210M lottery after getting ticket from brother as birthday gift
Gist Reel  - U.S based Nigerian lady, Elizabeth Tutu Coker-Nnam celebrates joyfully after winning the sum of N210M jackpot from a lottery.

16 hours ago
