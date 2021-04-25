Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EPL: Glazers set asking price to sell Man Utd
News photo Daily Post  - The Glazers are demanding a staggering £4billion to sell Manchester United, the UK Mirror reports.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Glazer family prepared to sell Man Utd The News Guru:
Glazer family prepared to sell Man Utd
EPL: Glazers set asking price to sell Man Utd » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
EPL: Glazers set asking price to sell Man Utd » Newzandar News
Glazers set asking price to sell Man Utd See Naija:
Glazers set asking price to sell Man Utd
Glazer Family Reveal Price They Are Willing To Sell Man Utd | GoalBall Goal Ball Live:
Glazer Family Reveal Price They Are Willing To Sell Man Utd | GoalBall


   More Picks
1 'Nigeria is at war, seek help, youths should not serve as ritual offering on the altar of a failing state' - Wole Soyinka tells Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Suspected IPOB Commander, six others killed in Imo - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
3 Attack on Gov Uzodinma's house may have been politically motivated - Imo state government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Sokoto varsity lecturer, his wife and two children die in fatal road crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 We've started reviewing emoluments of political, judicial officers - RMAFC - The Herald, 17 hours ago
6 Nigeria’ll be in trouble if we choose wrongly in 2023 – Dogara - The Punch, 11 hours ago
7 Jude Okoye shows off his massive pool with a side pool for the kids and a lounge area (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 'Uzodinma will pay dearly' IPOB reacts to killing of its Commander, others - The News Guru, 11 hours ago
9 Meningitis: 50% of patients will die if untreated – NCDC - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
10 Bandits: Nigerians must unite to fight terrorism, food scarcity – Tinubu - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info