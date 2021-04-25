Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


RMAFC moves to review salaries, allowances of political office holders
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has revealed the commencement of processes towards reviewing the salaries and allowances of political and judiciary officeholders.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG to review political office holders salaries soon — RMAFC Vanguard News:
FG to review political office holders salaries soon — RMAFC
RMAFC commences review of public office holders’ salaries The Nation:
RMAFC commences review of public office holders’ salaries
RMAFC Begins Review Of Salaries For Public Office Holders Independent:
RMAFC Begins Review Of Salaries For Public Office Holders
FG to review political office holders salaries soon — RMAFC The Street Journal:
FG to review political office holders salaries soon — RMAFC
RMAFC: FG to review salaries of political office holders » NEWS Within Nigeria:
RMAFC: FG to review salaries of political office holders » NEWS


   More Picks
1 Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole: Man dies trying to save woman who fell from London Bridge - Lailas News, 20 hours ago
2 'Nigeria is at war, seek help, youths should not serve as ritual offering on the altar of a failing state' - Wole Soyinka tells Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Eedris Abdulkareem hits back after Festus Keyamo accused him of singing about him following an alleged failed attempt at blackmail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Covid-19: Nigeria Records 35 New Cases, 1 Death As Infection Hits 164,719 - Aledeh, 8 hours ago
5 Sokoto varsity lecturer, his wife and two children die in fatal road crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Why I approached Keyamo for assistance in 2018, Eedris Abdulkareem reveals - Nigerian Eye, 14 hours ago
7 World Malaria Day: Malact Continues the Fight Against Malaria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Battery problems: FRSC 'bans' Ampera vehicles on Nigerian roads - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 ‘If You Were Following Me, I Would Have Listened To Your Song’ – Don Jazzy Rejects An Upcoming Artist - Luci Post, 14 hours ago
10 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Rohr Speaks On Sadiq, Simy Chances In The Super Eagles - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info