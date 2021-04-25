Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Indonesia authorities say found missing submarine, 53 crew dead
News photo The Guardian  - A missing Indonesian submarine has been found cracked apart on the seafloor in waters off Bali, the military said Sunday, as it confirmed that all 53 crew were dead.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

