Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: Southeast Governors hold emergency meeting
Daily Post  - In response to the worsening Insecurity in the Southeast zone, Governors of the 36 states of the federation are currently in a closed-door meeting.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Insecurity: South-East Governors hold emergency meeting News Wire NGR:
Insecurity: South-East Governors hold emergency meeting
Southeast Governors hold emergency meeting —————— In response to the worsening Insecurity in the Southeast zone, governors, political, religious, traditional and other leaders from the regio... Nigerian Eye:
Southeast Governors hold emergency meeting —————— In response to the worsening Insecurity in the Southeast zone, governors, political, religious, traditional and other leaders from the regio...
Insecurity: Southeast Governors hold emergency meeting See Naija:
Insecurity: Southeast Governors hold emergency meeting
IPOB: Southeast Governors In Emergency Meeting Naija News:
IPOB: Southeast Governors In Emergency Meeting
National Daily:
Fresh tension over insecurity in south east, governors hold emergency meeting


   More Picks
1 Army commander feared dead as insurgents 'take over' military base in Borno - The Cable, 15 hours ago
2 Chaos as pipeline explosion rocks Alimosho again - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
3 20-Year-Old Nigerian Man, Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole Dies Trying To Save Woman From River At London Bridge - My Celebrity & I, 1 hour ago
4 2nd Anniversary: Sanwo-Olu To Unveil Projects In Health, Education, Housing Sectors - Independent, 18 hours ago
5 BUA Cement Dissociates Self From Purported Increase In Ex-Factory Prices Of - The Genius Media, 22 hours ago
6 Security operatives killed as gunmen attack military checkpoint in Rivers - The Cable, 18 hours ago
7 Police arrest six suspects over car snatching, armed robbery in FCT - Official - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
8 Eedris Abdulkareem hits back after Festus Keyamo accused him of singing about him following an alleged failed attempt at blackmail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Ikorodu Bois To Feature In Netflix’s Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign - Gist 36, 2 hours ago
10 Sokoto varsity lecturer, his wife and two children die in fatal road crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info