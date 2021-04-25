Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

700, 000 persons diagnosed with malaria annually in Lagos – Prof Abayomi
News photo Vanguard News  - …says disease accounts for 70% of outpatient in public facilities By Chioma Obinna   The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi on Sunday disclosed that 700, 000 persons are diagnosed with malaria annually in Lagos despite the low ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

