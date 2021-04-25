Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Troops arrests Benue monarch in volatile Sankera axis, recover fire arms from palace
News photo Vanguard News  - The troops of joint military operation codenamed, Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, Saturday, arrested the district head of Cha (Mue Ter Cha)

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Troops Arrests Benue Monarch In Volatile Sankera Axis, Recover Fire Arms From Palace The Nigeria Lawyer:
Troops Arrests Benue Monarch In Volatile Sankera Axis, Recover Fire Arms From Palace
Troops arrests Benue monarch in volatile Sankera axis, recover fire arms from palace The Street Journal:
Troops arrests Benue monarch in volatile Sankera axis, recover fire arms from palace
Troops Arrest Benue Monarch, Recover Fire Arms From Palace Naija News:
Troops Arrest Benue Monarch, Recover Fire Arms From Palace
Benue: Troops Arrest Monarch, Recover Fire Arms from Palace Gist Lovers:
Benue: Troops Arrest Monarch, Recover Fire Arms from Palace
Benue: Troops Arrest Monarch, Recover Fire Arms from Palace Newzandar News:
Benue: Troops Arrest Monarch, Recover Fire Arms from Palace


   More Picks
1 Army commander feared dead as insurgents 'take over' military base in Borno - The Cable, 15 hours ago
2 Chaos as pipeline explosion rocks Alimosho again - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
3 20-Year-Old Nigerian Man, Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole Dies Trying To Save Woman From River At London Bridge - My Celebrity & I, 1 hour ago
4 2nd Anniversary: Sanwo-Olu To Unveil Projects In Health, Education, Housing Sectors - Independent, 18 hours ago
5 BUA Cement Dissociates Self From Purported Increase In Ex-Factory Prices Of - The Genius Media, 22 hours ago
6 Security operatives killed as gunmen attack military checkpoint in Rivers - The Cable, 18 hours ago
7 Police arrest six suspects over car snatching, armed robbery in FCT - Official - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
8 Eedris Abdulkareem hits back after Festus Keyamo accused him of singing about him following an alleged failed attempt at blackmail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Ikorodu Bois To Feature In Netflix’s Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign - Gist 36, 2 hours ago
10 Sokoto varsity lecturer, his wife and two children die in fatal road crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info