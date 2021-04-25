Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CBN and regulatory role of ‘printing money’, by Kadiri Abdulrahman
The Eagle Online  - Speaking at the Edo State Transition Committee stakeholders Engagement, Obaseki had raised concern that the step the apex bank took was an indication that the Nigerian economy was ailing.

55 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

CBN and the regulatory role of “printing money” The Herald:
CBN and the regulatory role of “printing money”
CBN and the regulatory role of “printing money” News Diary Online:
CBN and the regulatory role of “printing money”
CBN and the regulatory role of “printing money” The Street Journal:
CBN and the regulatory role of “printing money”
CBN and the regulatory role of “printing money” iBrand TV:
CBN and the regulatory role of “printing money”


   More Picks
1 'Nigeria is at war, seek help, youths should not serve as ritual offering on the altar of a failing state' - Wole Soyinka tells Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Suspected IPOB Commander, six others killed in Imo - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
3 Attack on Gov Uzodinma's house may have been politically motivated - Imo state government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Sokoto varsity lecturer, his wife and two children die in fatal road crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 We've started reviewing emoluments of political, judicial officers - RMAFC - The Herald, 17 hours ago
6 Nigeria’ll be in trouble if we choose wrongly in 2023 – Dogara - The Punch, 11 hours ago
7 Jude Okoye shows off his massive pool with a side pool for the kids and a lounge area (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 'Uzodinma will pay dearly' IPOB reacts to killing of its Commander, others - The News Guru, 11 hours ago
9 Meningitis: 50% of patients will die if untreated – NCDC - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
10 Bandits: Nigerians must unite to fight terrorism, food scarcity – Tinubu - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info