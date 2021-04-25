Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ayade assures on Obudu airport
News photo The Guardian  - Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has given assurance that the construction work on the Obudu International Passenger and Cargo Airport would be ready within the stipulated time.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

