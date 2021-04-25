Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2nd Anniversary: Sanwo-Olu To Unveil Projects In Health, Education, Housing Sectors
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sanwo-Olu to unveil projects in health, education, housing sectors The Nation:
Sanwo-Olu to unveil projects in health, education, housing sectors
2nd Anniversary: Sanwo-Olu to unveil projects in health, education, housing sectors News Diary Online:
2nd Anniversary: Sanwo-Olu to unveil projects in health, education, housing sectors
Sanwo-Olu to unveil projects in health, education, housing sectors for his 2nd anniversary Pulse Nigeria:
Sanwo-Olu to unveil projects in health, education, housing sectors for his 2nd anniversary
2nd Anniversary: Sanwo-Olu to unveil projects in health, education, housing sectors The Eagle Online:
2nd Anniversary: Sanwo-Olu to unveil projects in health, education, housing sectors
Sanwo-Olu to unveil Iconic Projects at 2nd Anniversary Prompt News:
Sanwo-Olu to unveil Iconic Projects at 2nd Anniversary
Sanwo-Olu’s ‘ll unveil iconic projects in 2nd anniversary which kicks off 27 April The News:
Sanwo-Olu’s ‘ll unveil iconic projects in 2nd anniversary which kicks off 27 April


   More Picks
1 'Nigeria is at war, seek help, youths should not serve as ritual offering on the altar of a failing state' - Wole Soyinka tells Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole: Man dies trying to save woman who fell from London Bridge - Lailas News, 16 hours ago
3 Eedris Abdulkareem hits back after Festus Keyamo accused him of singing about him following an alleged failed attempt at blackmail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Sokoto varsity lecturer, his wife and two children die in fatal road crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 My dad wanted me to be a mechanic — Taribo West - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 'Uzodinma will pay dearly' IPOB reacts to killing of its Commander, others - The News Guru, 22 hours ago
7 ‘If You Were Following Me, I Would Have Listened To Your Song’ – Don Jazzy Rejects An Upcoming Artist - Luci Post, 10 hours ago
8 Baba Ijesha: We’re sad, disappointed, say theatre practitioners - Ladun Liadi Blog, 22 hours ago
9 2nd Anniversary: Sanwo-Olu To Unveil Projects In Health, Education, Housing Sectors - Independent, 10 hours ago
10 CBN and regulatory role of ‘printing money’, by Kadiri Abdulrahman - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info