Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘Tonto Dikeh is insane and crazy’ – Actor Lege Miami blasts actress for condemning Baba Ijesha over rape case [Video]
FL Vibe  - ‘Tonto Dikeh is insane’ Actor Lege Miami blasts actress for condemning Baba Ijesha over rape case Yoruba Nollywood actor Lege Miama has slammed Tonto Dikeh for condemning Baba Ijesha, who was caught raping a fourteen-year-old girl....

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

“Tonto Dikeh Is Mad” – Yoruba Actor Lege Miami Blasts Actress Over Baba Ijesha’s Debacle KOKO TV Nigeria:
“Tonto Dikeh Is Mad” – Yoruba Actor Lege Miami Blasts Actress Over Baba Ijesha’s Debacle
Actor Lege Miami blasts actress Tonto Dikeh for condemning Baba Ijesha over rape case Digest Naija:
Actor Lege Miami blasts actress Tonto Dikeh for condemning Baba Ijesha over rape case
"You are insane" - Actor, Lege Miami slams Tonto Dikeh over her stance on Baba Ijesha Gist Reel:
"You are insane" - Actor, Lege Miami slams Tonto Dikeh over her stance on Baba Ijesha's saga
“You are insane” – Actor, Lege Miami slams Tonto Dikeh over her stance on Baba Ijesha’s saga Newzandar News:
“You are insane” – Actor, Lege Miami slams Tonto Dikeh over her stance on Baba Ijesha’s saga
‘Tonto Dikeh is insane’ Actor Lege Miami blasts actress for condemning Baba Ijesha over rape case Kemi Filani Blog:
‘Tonto Dikeh is insane’ Actor Lege Miami blasts actress for condemning Baba Ijesha over rape case


   More Picks
1 'Nigeria is at war, seek help, youths should not serve as ritual offering on the altar of a failing state' - Wole Soyinka tells Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole: Man dies trying to save woman who fell from London Bridge - Lailas News, 11 hours ago
3 Sokoto varsity lecturer, his wife and two children die in fatal road crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Eedris Abdulkareem hits back after Festus Keyamo accused him of singing about him following an alleged failed attempt at blackmail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 ‘If You Were Following Me, I Would Have Listened To Your Song’ – Don Jazzy Rejects An Upcoming Artist - Luci Post, 5 hours ago
6 My dad wanted me to be a mechanic — Taribo West - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
7 Jude Okoye shows off his massive pool with a side pool for the kids and a lounge area (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 We've started reviewing emoluments of political, judicial officers - RMAFC - The Herald, 23 hours ago
9 'Uzodinma will pay dearly' IPOB reacts to killing of its Commander, others - The News Guru, 17 hours ago
10 "Don't leave your man for having too many partners, women should learn to share" - Nigerian man advises as he marks wedding anniversary with his wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info