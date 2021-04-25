Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Razing Uzodinma’s Country Home Taking Criminality To Reckless Height – Govs’ Forum
News photo Independent  - ABUJA – The 36 state governors, under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Sunday reacted to the burning of the house of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, describing the incident as taking criminality to reckless and irresponsible heights ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Attack On Uzodinma’s House: This Is Taking Criminality To Reckless Heights – NGF Channels Television:
Attack On Uzodinma’s House: This Is Taking Criminality To Reckless Heights – NGF
Governors Forum says attack on Uzodinma’s country home was criminality taking too far Point Blank News:
Governors Forum says attack on Uzodinma’s country home was criminality taking too far
“It’s criminality taken too far” – Nigerian govs condemn razing of Uzodinma’s home The Herald:
“It’s criminality taken too far” – Nigerian govs condemn razing of Uzodinma’s home
Attack on Uzodinma’s house: It’s criminality taken to reckless, irresponsible heights – NGF The Point:
Attack on Uzodinma’s house: It’s criminality taken to reckless, irresponsible heights – NGF


   More Picks
1 'Nigeria is at war, seek help, youths should not serve as ritual offering on the altar of a failing state' - Wole Soyinka tells Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole: Man dies trying to save woman who fell from London Bridge - Lailas News, 16 hours ago
3 Eedris Abdulkareem hits back after Festus Keyamo accused him of singing about him following an alleged failed attempt at blackmail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Sokoto varsity lecturer, his wife and two children die in fatal road crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 My dad wanted me to be a mechanic — Taribo West - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 'Uzodinma will pay dearly' IPOB reacts to killing of its Commander, others - The News Guru, 22 hours ago
7 ‘If You Were Following Me, I Would Have Listened To Your Song’ – Don Jazzy Rejects An Upcoming Artist - Luci Post, 10 hours ago
8 Baba Ijesha: We’re sad, disappointed, say theatre practitioners - Ladun Liadi Blog, 21 hours ago
9 2nd Anniversary: Sanwo-Olu To Unveil Projects In Health, Education, Housing Sectors - Independent, 10 hours ago
10 CBN and regulatory role of ‘printing money’, by Kadiri Abdulrahman - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info