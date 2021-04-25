Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘If You Were Following Me, I Would Have Listened To Your Song’ – Don Jazzy Rejects An Upcoming Artist
News photo Luci Post  - Popular Nigerian music producer, singer and record label owner, Michael Collins Ajereh better known as Don Jazzy turned down an upcoming artist’s request to help him with his music. The up and coming singer...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

   More Picks
1 'Nigeria is at war, seek help, youths should not serve as ritual offering on the altar of a failing state' - Wole Soyinka tells Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole: Man dies trying to save woman who fell from London Bridge - Lailas News, 11 hours ago
3 Sokoto varsity lecturer, his wife and two children die in fatal road crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Eedris Abdulkareem hits back after Festus Keyamo accused him of singing about him following an alleged failed attempt at blackmail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 ‘If You Were Following Me, I Would Have Listened To Your Song’ – Don Jazzy Rejects An Upcoming Artist - Luci Post, 5 hours ago
6 My dad wanted me to be a mechanic — Taribo West - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
7 Jude Okoye shows off his massive pool with a side pool for the kids and a lounge area (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 We've started reviewing emoluments of political, judicial officers - RMAFC - The Herald, 23 hours ago
9 'Uzodinma will pay dearly' IPOB reacts to killing of its Commander, others - The News Guru, 17 hours ago
10 "Don't leave your man for having too many partners, women should learn to share" - Nigerian man advises as he marks wedding anniversary with his wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
