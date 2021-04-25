Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police arrest six suspects over car snatching, armed robbery in FCT - Official
News photo Premium Times  - The command's spokesperson says all the suspects were arrested within the last week.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police arrest 6 suspects over car snatching, armed robbery The Nation:
Police arrest 6 suspects over car snatching, armed robbery
FCT: Police arrest 6 suspects over car snatching, armed robbery The Guardian:
FCT: Police arrest 6 suspects over car snatching, armed robbery
Police Arrest Six Suspected Armed Robbers Along Garki, Lokoja Axis Channels Television:
Police Arrest Six Suspected Armed Robbers Along Garki, Lokoja Axis
6 Suspected Armed Robbers Arrested Along Garki, Lokoja Axis The Trent:
6 Suspected Armed Robbers Arrested Along Garki, Lokoja Axis
FCT: Police Arrest 6 Suspects Over Car Snatching, Armed Robbery Independent:
FCT: Police Arrest 6 Suspects Over Car Snatching, Armed Robbery
FCT: Police arrest 6 suspects over car snatching, armed robbery News Diary Online:
FCT: Police arrest 6 suspects over car snatching, armed robbery
Six nabbed in Abuja for alleged car snatching, armed robbery The Eagle Online:
Six nabbed in Abuja for alleged car snatching, armed robbery
FCT: Police arrest 6 suspects over car snatching, armed robbery Prompt News:
FCT: Police arrest 6 suspects over car snatching, armed robbery
FCT: Police arrest 6 suspects over car snatching, armed robbery The Street Journal:
FCT: Police arrest 6 suspects over car snatching, armed robbery
FCT: Police arrest 6 suspects over car snatching, armed robbery The News Guru:
FCT: Police arrest 6 suspects over car snatching, armed robbery


   More Picks
1 Army commander feared dead as insurgents 'take over' military base in Borno - The Cable, 15 hours ago
2 Chaos as pipeline explosion rocks Alimosho again - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
3 20-Year-Old Nigerian Man, Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole Dies Trying To Save Woman From River At London Bridge - My Celebrity & I, 1 hour ago
4 2nd Anniversary: Sanwo-Olu To Unveil Projects In Health, Education, Housing Sectors - Independent, 18 hours ago
5 BUA Cement Dissociates Self From Purported Increase In Ex-Factory Prices Of - The Genius Media, 22 hours ago
6 Security operatives killed as gunmen attack military checkpoint in Rivers - The Cable, 18 hours ago
7 Police arrest six suspects over car snatching, armed robbery in FCT - Official - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
8 Eedris Abdulkareem hits back after Festus Keyamo accused him of singing about him following an alleged failed attempt at blackmail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Ikorodu Bois To Feature In Netflix’s Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign - Gist 36, 2 hours ago
10 Sokoto varsity lecturer, his wife and two children die in fatal road crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info