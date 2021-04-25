Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kaduna govt confirms attack on church, killing, abduction of worshipers
News photo Daily Post  - The Kaduna State government has confirmed the attack on Haske Baptist church at Manini Tasha village, Kuriga Ward of Chikun local of Kaduna State by

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

