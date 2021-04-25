Post News
News at a Glance
Insecurity: South-East Governors’ Forum Reiterates Support For State Police
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Insecurity: South-East Governors’ Forum reiterates support for state police
The Nation:
Insecurity: South-East Governors’ Forum reiterates support for state police
Premium Times:
Insecurity: South-east Governors reiterate support for state police
The Street Journal:
Insecurity: South-East Governors’ Forum reiterates support for state police
News Verge:
Insecurity: South-East Governors’ Forum reiterates support for state police — NEWSVERGE
News Diary Online:
Insecurity: South-East Governors’ Forum reiterates support for state police
Prompt News:
Insecurity: South-East Governors’ Forum reiterates support for state police
The Eagle Online:
Insecurity: South-East Governors’ Forum reiterates support for state police
More Picks
1
Army commander feared dead as insurgents 'take over' military base in Borno -
The Cable,
15 hours ago
2
Chaos as pipeline explosion rocks Alimosho again -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
3
20-Year-Old Nigerian Man, Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole Dies Trying To Save Woman From River At London Bridge -
My Celebrity & I,
1 hour ago
4
2nd Anniversary: Sanwo-Olu To Unveil Projects In Health, Education, Housing Sectors -
Independent,
18 hours ago
5
BUA Cement Dissociates Self From Purported Increase In Ex-Factory Prices Of -
The Genius Media,
22 hours ago
6
Security operatives killed as gunmen attack military checkpoint in Rivers -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
7
Police arrest six suspects over car snatching, armed robbery in FCT - Official -
Premium Times,
18 hours ago
8
Eedris Abdulkareem hits back after Festus Keyamo accused him of singing about him following an alleged failed attempt at blackmail -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
9
Ikorodu Bois To Feature In Netflix’s Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign -
Gist 36,
2 hours ago
10
Sokoto varsity lecturer, his wife and two children die in fatal road crash -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
