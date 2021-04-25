Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Twitter deletes Keyamo’s leaked chat with Eedris for ‘violating rules’
The Punch  - Popular microblogging site, Twitter, has deleted the tweets by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, where he leaked the chat between him and Eedris Abdulkareem.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Jagajaga Reloaded: Twitter Deletes Keyamo’s Leaked Chat With Eedris For ‘violating Rules’ The Nigeria Lawyer:
Jagajaga Reloaded: Twitter Deletes Keyamo’s Leaked Chat With Eedris For ‘violating Rules’
Twitter deletes Keyamo’s leaked chat with Eedris for ‘violating rules’ —————- Popular microblogging site, Twitter, has deleted the tweets by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, where he leak... Nigerian Eye:
Twitter deletes Keyamo’s leaked chat with Eedris for ‘violating rules’ —————- Popular microblogging site, Twitter, has deleted the tweets by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, where he leak...
Embarrassment As Twitter Deletes Minister Keyamo’s Leaked Chat With Eedris Abdulkareem The Genius Media:
Embarrassment As Twitter Deletes Minister Keyamo’s Leaked Chat With Eedris Abdulkareem
Twitter Sanctions Keyamo’s Tweets on Eedris For ‘violating’ Rules NPO Reports:
Twitter Sanctions Keyamo’s Tweets on Eedris For ‘violating’ Rules


   More Picks
1 'Nigeria is at war, seek help, youths should not serve as ritual offering on the altar of a failing state' - Wole Soyinka tells Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole: Man dies trying to save woman who fell from London Bridge - Lailas News, 16 hours ago
3 Eedris Abdulkareem hits back after Festus Keyamo accused him of singing about him following an alleged failed attempt at blackmail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Sokoto varsity lecturer, his wife and two children die in fatal road crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 My dad wanted me to be a mechanic — Taribo West - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 'Uzodinma will pay dearly' IPOB reacts to killing of its Commander, others - The News Guru, 22 hours ago
7 ‘If You Were Following Me, I Would Have Listened To Your Song’ – Don Jazzy Rejects An Upcoming Artist - Luci Post, 10 hours ago
8 Baba Ijesha: We’re sad, disappointed, say theatre practitioners - Ladun Liadi Blog, 21 hours ago
9 2nd Anniversary: Sanwo-Olu To Unveil Projects In Health, Education, Housing Sectors - Independent, 10 hours ago
10 CBN and regulatory role of ‘printing money’, by Kadiri Abdulrahman - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info