Though challenges persist, promise of God for a great Nigeria will be fulfilled— Osinbajo
News photo The Eagle Online  - Though Nigeria is going through storms and adversity, the country will overcome its challenges and realize its aspirations, because of the promises of God regarding the outstanding greatness ahead of the country.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

warning

info