Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Wike condemns “barbaric, dastardly” attack on security personnel in Rivers
News photo The Guardian  - Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has strongly condemned “the barbaric and dastardly” attack on security personnel along OmagwaIsiokpoElele Owerri Road in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Wike condemns Vanguard News:
Wike condemns 'barbaric, dastardly' attack on security personnel in Rivers
No justification to attack on security agents in Rivers - Wike Daily Post:
No justification to attack on security agents in Rivers - Wike
Wike condemns attack on security personnel in Rivers The Sun:
Wike condemns attack on security personnel in Rivers
Wike condemns attack on security personnel in Rivers Premium Times:
Wike condemns attack on security personnel in Rivers
Attack on security agents in Rivers unjustified, barbaric – Wike Ripples Nigeria:
Attack on security agents in Rivers unjustified, barbaric – Wike
Wike reacts to attack on security personnel in Rivers | Metro | News | herald.ng The Herald:
Wike reacts to attack on security personnel in Rivers | Metro | News | herald.ng
Rivers: Attack on security personnel barbaric, dastardly – Gov. Wike The Eagle Online:
Rivers: Attack on security personnel barbaric, dastardly – Gov. Wike
Wike condemns ‘barbaric, dastardly’ attack on security personnel in Rivers The Street Journal:
Wike condemns ‘barbaric, dastardly’ attack on security personnel in Rivers
Wike condemns “barbaric, dastardly” attack on security personnel in Rivers News Diary Online:
Wike condemns “barbaric, dastardly” attack on security personnel in Rivers
Wike Reacts To Killing Of Security Men In Rivers State Naija News:
Wike Reacts To Killing Of Security Men In Rivers State


   More Picks
1 Army commander feared dead as insurgents 'take over' military base in Borno - The Cable, 15 hours ago
2 Chaos as pipeline explosion rocks Alimosho again - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
3 20-Year-Old Nigerian Man, Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole Dies Trying To Save Woman From River At London Bridge - My Celebrity & I, 1 hour ago
4 2nd Anniversary: Sanwo-Olu To Unveil Projects In Health, Education, Housing Sectors - Independent, 18 hours ago
5 BUA Cement Dissociates Self From Purported Increase In Ex-Factory Prices Of - The Genius Media, 22 hours ago
6 Security operatives killed as gunmen attack military checkpoint in Rivers - The Cable, 18 hours ago
7 Police arrest six suspects over car snatching, armed robbery in FCT - Official - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
8 Eedris Abdulkareem hits back after Festus Keyamo accused him of singing about him following an alleged failed attempt at blackmail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Ikorodu Bois To Feature In Netflix’s Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign - Gist 36, 2 hours ago
10 Sokoto varsity lecturer, his wife and two children die in fatal road crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info