Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kaduna State University Hikes Tuition Fees From N26,000 to N500,000 for Non-Indigenes
The Nigeria Lawyer  - Kaduna State University Hikes Tuition Fees From N26,000 to N500,000 for Non-Indigenes

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Kaduna State University Increases Tuition Fees From N26,000 to N500,000 for Non-Indigenes KOKO TV Nigeria:
Kaduna State University Increases Tuition Fees From N26,000 to N500,000 for Non-Indigenes
Kaduna State University Tuition Fee For Non-Indigenes Now N500,000 - Breaking Times The Breaking Times:
Kaduna State University Tuition Fee For Non-Indigenes Now N500,000 - Breaking Times
Reactions as Kaduna State University hikes school fees for non-indigenes Oyo Gist:
Reactions as Kaduna State University hikes school fees for non-indigenes
Kaduna State University increases fees for non-indigenes from N26,000 to N500,000 Pulse Nigeria:
Kaduna State University increases fees for non-indigenes from N26,000 to N500,000
Kaduna State University Has Hiked Its Tuition Fees From N26,000 to N500,000 for Non-Indigenes Instablog 9ja:
Kaduna State University Has Hiked Its Tuition Fees From N26,000 to N500,000 for Non-Indigenes
Kaduna State University Hikes Tuition Fees From N26,000 To N500,000 For Non-Indigenes Kanyi Daily:
Kaduna State University Hikes Tuition Fees From N26,000 To N500,000 For Non-Indigenes
Kaduna State University hikes tuition fees from N26,000 to N500,000 for non-indigenes » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Kaduna State University hikes tuition fees from N26,000 to N500,000 for non-indigenes » Newzandar News


   More Picks
1 Army commander feared dead as insurgents 'take over' military base in Borno - The Cable, 15 hours ago
2 Chaos as pipeline explosion rocks Alimosho again - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
3 20-Year-Old Nigerian Man, Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole Dies Trying To Save Woman From River At London Bridge - My Celebrity & I, 1 hour ago
4 2nd Anniversary: Sanwo-Olu To Unveil Projects In Health, Education, Housing Sectors - Independent, 18 hours ago
5 BUA Cement Dissociates Self From Purported Increase In Ex-Factory Prices Of - The Genius Media, 22 hours ago
6 Security operatives killed as gunmen attack military checkpoint in Rivers - The Cable, 18 hours ago
7 Police arrest six suspects over car snatching, armed robbery in FCT - Official - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
8 Eedris Abdulkareem hits back after Festus Keyamo accused him of singing about him following an alleged failed attempt at blackmail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Ikorodu Bois To Feature In Netflix’s Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign - Gist 36, 2 hours ago
10 Sokoto varsity lecturer, his wife and two children die in fatal road crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info