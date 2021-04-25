Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FAKE NEWS Imo State Assembly Building Not On Fire
Leadership  - The Imo State House of Assembly building is not on fire as being bandied around in a viral fake video circulating on the social media, LEADERSHIP can authoritatively confirm.

Police Deny Viral Video Of Imo Assembly Building On Fire Independent:
Police Deny Viral Video Of Imo Assembly Building On Fire
Fake News: Imo State House of Assembly not on fire PM News:
Fake News: Imo State House of Assembly not on fire
Imo State House Of Assembly On Fire Now! Nigeria Breaking News:
Imo State House Of Assembly On Fire Now!
Pandemonium As Gunmen Set Imo State House Of Assembly On Fire [VIDEO] The Genius Media:
Pandemonium As Gunmen Set Imo State House Of Assembly On Fire [VIDEO]
Disregard reports of fire outbreak at Imo Assembly Building – Govt Republican Nigeria:
Disregard reports of fire outbreak at Imo Assembly Building – Govt


