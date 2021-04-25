Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We Are Not Responsible For Attack On Uzodinma’s Residence – IPOB
Channels Television  -   The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has no connection with the recent attack on Governor Hope Uzodinma’s country home, said its spokesman, Emmanuel Powerful. He described those linking the incident to the secessionist group as liars, stressing ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Army commander feared dead as insurgents 'take over' military base in Borno - The Cable, 15 hours ago
2 Chaos as pipeline explosion rocks Alimosho again - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
3 20-Year-Old Nigerian Man, Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole Dies Trying To Save Woman From River At London Bridge - My Celebrity & I, 1 hour ago
4 2nd Anniversary: Sanwo-Olu To Unveil Projects In Health, Education, Housing Sectors - Independent, 18 hours ago
5 BUA Cement Dissociates Self From Purported Increase In Ex-Factory Prices Of - The Genius Media, 22 hours ago
6 Security operatives killed as gunmen attack military checkpoint in Rivers - The Cable, 18 hours ago
7 Police arrest six suspects over car snatching, armed robbery in FCT - Official - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
8 Eedris Abdulkareem hits back after Festus Keyamo accused him of singing about him following an alleged failed attempt at blackmail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Ikorodu Bois To Feature In Netflix’s Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign - Gist 36, 2 hours ago
10 Sokoto varsity lecturer, his wife and two children die in fatal road crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
