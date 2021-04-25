Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Government Goes Tough, Bans Importation Of Refined Sugar And Derivatives From Free Trade Zones
The Genius Media  - Thegeniusmedia
Nigerian Government Goes Tough, Bans Importation Of Refined Sugar And Derivatives From Free Trade Zones
Nigerian Government Goes Tough, Bans Importation Of Refined Sugar And Derivatives From Free Trade Zones—The Federal ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria bans sugar importation, derivatives from Free Trade Zones The Guardian:
Nigeria bans sugar importation, derivatives from Free Trade Zones
Refined sugar, derivatives importation banned from FTZ The Nation:
Refined sugar, derivatives importation banned from FTZ
Society Gazette Nigeria:
FG Goes Tough, Bans Importation of Refined Sugar, Derivatives from Free Trade Zones
FG goes tough, bans importation of refined sugar, derivatives from Free Trade Zones The Eagle Online:
FG goes tough, bans importation of refined sugar, derivatives from Free Trade Zones
Julia Blaise Blog:
FG Goes Tough, Bans Importation of Refined Sugar, Derivatives from Free Trade Zones
Nigeria bans sugar importation, derivatives from Free Trade Zones Within Nigeria:
Nigeria bans sugar importation, derivatives from Free Trade Zones


   More Picks
1 Army commander feared dead as insurgents 'take over' military base in Borno - The Cable, 15 hours ago
2 Chaos as pipeline explosion rocks Alimosho again - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
3 20-Year-Old Nigerian Man, Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole Dies Trying To Save Woman From River At London Bridge - My Celebrity & I, 1 hour ago
4 2nd Anniversary: Sanwo-Olu To Unveil Projects In Health, Education, Housing Sectors - Independent, 18 hours ago
5 BUA Cement Dissociates Self From Purported Increase In Ex-Factory Prices Of - The Genius Media, 22 hours ago
6 Security operatives killed as gunmen attack military checkpoint in Rivers - The Cable, 18 hours ago
7 Police arrest six suspects over car snatching, armed robbery in FCT - Official - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
8 Eedris Abdulkareem hits back after Festus Keyamo accused him of singing about him following an alleged failed attempt at blackmail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Ikorodu Bois To Feature In Netflix’s Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign - Gist 36, 2 hours ago
10 Sokoto varsity lecturer, his wife and two children die in fatal road crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info