Nigerian lady wins $500K lottery jackpot in U.S after her brother gave her the ticket as a birthday gift
Gist Punch  - A Nigerian lady, Elizabeth Tutu Coker-Nnam, who lives in Maryland, United States has won a $500,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket.The ticket was given to her belatedly by her brother as a birthday gift. She marked her birthday on 2 March.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

