Delta inherits N100bn unpaid pension under the Compulsory Pension Scheme — Okowa Vanguard News - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Sunday said his administration inherited about N100 billion unpaid pensions under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). Okowa disclosed this at the third session of the 8th Synod of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican ...



News Credibility Score: 99%