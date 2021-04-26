Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gunmen Kidnap Hotelier, Seven Family Members in Oyo
News photo This Day  - Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan Gunmen suspected to be criminal herdsmen on Saturday night stormed Agbo Hotel in Ajaawa, Ogo Oluwa Local Government Area of Oyo State, and kidnapped its owner, Mr. Olukunle O…

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen kidnap hotelier, wife, 7 others in Ogbomoso Daily Post:
Gunmen kidnap hotelier, wife, 7 others in Ogbomoso
Gunmen kidnap hotelier, wife, children, others in Oyo Premium Times:
Gunmen kidnap hotelier, wife, children, others in Oyo
Unknown Gunmen Kidnap Hotelier, 8 Others In Oyo, Demand N15m As Ransom Independent:
Unknown Gunmen Kidnap Hotelier, 8 Others In Oyo, Demand N15m As Ransom
Gunmen Abduct Family of Ten in Oyo, Demand N15m Ransom Prompt News:
Gunmen Abduct Family of Ten in Oyo, Demand N15m Ransom
Gunmen Kidnap Hotelier, Family Members, Guest in Oyo NPO Reports:
Gunmen Kidnap Hotelier, Family Members, Guest in Oyo
How Gunmen Abducted Hotelier, Family Members, Others In Oyo Naija News:
How Gunmen Abducted Hotelier, Family Members, Others In Oyo


   More Picks
1 20-Year-Old Nigerian Man, Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole Dies Trying To Save Woman From River At London Bridge - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
2 Though challenges persist, promise of God for a great Nigeria will be fulfilled— Osinbajo - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
3 Kaduna State University Hikes Tuition Fees From N26,000 to N500,000 for Non-Indigenes - The Nigeria Lawyer, 17 hours ago
4 Army commander feared dead as insurgents 'take over' military base in Borno - The Cable, 18 hours ago
5 ‘Tonto Dikeh is insane and crazy’ – Actor Lege Miami blasts actress for condemning Baba Ijesha over rape case [Video] - FL Vibe, 21 hours ago
6 Ikorodu Bois to feature in Netflix's Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign - Ladun Liadi Blog, 7 hours ago
7 6 Nigerian senators who might become state governors in 2023 - Legit, 18 hours ago
8 Chaos as pipeline explosion rocks Alimosho again - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
9 Security operatives killed as gunmen attack military checkpoint in Rivers - The Cable, 21 hours ago
10 Eliminate Boko Haram leader just as you crushed IPOB commander, Omokri challenges Army - The Punch, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info