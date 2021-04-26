TAJBank posts N845m PAT

TAJBank posts N845m PAT



TAJBank, Nigeria’s leading non-interest banking services provider, has recorded a heartwarming earning per share (EPS), with its shareholders earning N11.82 per share. Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineTAJBank posts N845m PATTAJBank, Nigeria’s leading non-interest banking services provider, has recorded a heartwarming earning per share (EPS), with its shareholders earning N11.82 per share.



News Credibility Score: 99%