Security operatives killed as gunmen attack military checkpoint in Rivers
News photo The Cable  - Eight security operatives have been reportedly killed following attacks by gunmen at checkpoints along the Port Harcourt-Owerri road, Ikwerre LGA of Rivers state.Advertisement Vehicles were also set ablaze during the

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

