Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We won't watch Imo become killing field, says APC
News photo The Punch  - We won't watch Imo become killing field, says APC

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We‘ll not allow Imo turn into killing field ― APC Vanguard News:
We‘ll not allow Imo turn into killing field ― APC
APC: We won The Cable:
APC: We won't allow Imo become killing field
We won’t allow Imo become killing field- APC Daily Times:
We won’t allow Imo become killing field- APC
We ‘ll not allow Imo turn to a killing field -APC The Herald:
We ‘ll not allow Imo turn to a killing field -APC
We Won’t Watch Imo Become Killing Field, Says APC Inside Business Nigeria:
We Won’t Watch Imo Become Killing Field, Says APC
We‘ll not allow Imo turn into killing field ― APC The Street Journal:
We‘ll not allow Imo turn into killing field ― APC
We ‘ll not allow Imo turn to a killing field -APC Prompt News:
We ‘ll not allow Imo turn to a killing field -APC
We ‘ll not allow Imo turn to a killing field -APC News Diary Online:
We ‘ll not allow Imo turn to a killing field -APC
We‘ll not allow Imo turn to a killing field - APC The News Guru:
We‘ll not allow Imo turn to a killing field - APC
We will not allow Imo state become killing field, says APC » NEWS Within Nigeria:
We will not allow Imo state become killing field, says APC » NEWS
UPDATE: Imo State Can Never Be A Killing Field – APC Anaedo Online:
UPDATE: Imo State Can Never Be A Killing Field – APC


   More Picks
1 20-Year-Old Nigerian Man, Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole Dies Trying To Save Woman From River At London Bridge - My Celebrity & I, 10 hours ago
2 Nigerian Government Goes Tough, Bans Importation Of Refined Sugar And Derivatives From Free Trade Zones - The Genius Media, 21 hours ago
3 Though challenges persist, promise of God for a great Nigeria will be fulfilled— Osinbajo - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
4 Ikorodu Bois to feature in Netflix's Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign - Ladun Liadi Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Delta inherits N100bn unpaid pension under the Compulsory Pension Scheme — Okowa - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
6 Razing Uzodinma’s home, criminality taken too far, says NGF - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 6 Nigerian senators who might become state governors in 2023 - Legit, 23 hours ago
8 EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes - PM News, 4 hours ago
9 Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu in Dunukofia razed by unknown gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 How Nigerian Air Force Killed Over 20 Army Officers By Accident In Strike Targeting Boko Haram - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info