Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Thomas Tuchel names untouchable player in Chelsea squad
News photo Daily Post  - Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, has named the untouchable in his squad ahead of the Blues' Champions League semi-final first leg tie with Real Madrid on

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ramos To return For Real Madrid Against Chelsea Complete Sports:
Ramos To return For Real Madrid Against Chelsea
Zidane slams call for Real Madrid ban from Champions League The Punch:
Zidane slams call for Real Madrid ban from Champions League
Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Reveals The Untouchable Player In His Squad (See What He Said) Naija Loaded:
Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Reveals The Untouchable Player In His Squad (See What He Said)
Chelsea Confirm Squad For Champions League Match Vs Real Madrid Independent:
Chelsea Confirm Squad For Champions League Match Vs Real Madrid
UCL: Don The News Guru:
UCL: Don't ask me about Chelsea, Real Madrid clash - Morata
Thomas Tuchel names untouchable player in Chelsea squad » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Thomas Tuchel names untouchable player in Chelsea squad » Newzandar News


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno - Legit, 9 hours ago
2 EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes - PM News, 8 hours ago
3 We won't watch Imo become killing field, says APC - The Punch, 17 hours ago
4 Ikorodu Bois to feature in Netflix's Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign - Ladun Liadi Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Delta inherits N100bn unpaid pension under the Compulsory Pension Scheme — Okowa - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 Razing Uzodinma’s home, criminality taken too far, says NGF - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu in Dunukofia razed by unknown gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 How Nigerian Air Force Killed Over 20 Army Officers By Accident In Strike Targeting Boko Haram - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
9 Fighting in Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago among Okada riders, not Yoruba and Hausa, says Lagos Police Command - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
10 Nigerian striker, Folarin Balogun signs new long-term deal with Arsenal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info