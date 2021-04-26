Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oscars 2021: Daniel Kaluuya?s mom's adorable mortification to him thanking her and his dad for having s3x goes viral (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actor Daniel Kaluuya speech at the 2021 Oscars has gone viral following his mum's adorable mortification to him thanking her and his dad for having sex.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

VIDEO: Oscars 2021: Best Supporting Actor, Daniel Kaluuya, appreciates parents for ‘having sex’ The Nation:
VIDEO: Oscars 2021: Best Supporting Actor, Daniel Kaluuya, appreciates parents for ‘having sex’
Daniel Kaluuya Wins His First Oscar Okay Africa:
Daniel Kaluuya Wins His First Oscar
Daniel Kaluuya Oscars 2021: He thanked his parents for having sex (Video) Lailas News:
Daniel Kaluuya Oscars 2021: He thanked his parents for having sex (Video)
Daniel Kaluuya Thanks His Parents For Having Sex In His Oscar 2021 Speech KOKO TV Nigeria:
Daniel Kaluuya Thanks His Parents For Having Sex In His Oscar 2021 Speech
7 Buzzworthy Moments From the #Oscars2021 #DanielKaluuya Thanks Parents For Having Sex During Oscars Speech. #Oscars2021 Pulse Nigeria:
7 Buzzworthy Moments From the #Oscars2021 #DanielKaluuya Thanks Parents For Having Sex During Oscars Speech. #Oscars2021
OSCARS: Daniel Kaluuya Talks About His Parents Having Sex During Speech Global Village Extra:
OSCARS: Daniel Kaluuya Talks About His Parents Having Sex During Speech
Daniel Kaluuya wins at Oscars See Naija:
Daniel Kaluuya wins at Oscars
#Oscars2021: Congratulations to Daniel Kaluuya for winning the Academy Award for best supporting actor for 1st for Credible News:
#Oscars2021: Congratulations to Daniel Kaluuya for winning the Academy Award for best supporting actor for 'Judas and the Messiah' #Oscars #danielkaluuya #Oscar2021 #academyawards


   More Picks
1 Kaduna State University Hikes Tuition Fees From N26,000 to N500,000 for Non-Indigenes - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
2 20-Year-Old Nigerian Man, Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole Dies Trying To Save Woman From River At London Bridge - My Celebrity & I, 7 hours ago
3 Nigerian Government Goes Tough, Bans Importation Of Refined Sugar And Derivatives From Free Trade Zones - The Genius Media, 18 hours ago
4 Though challenges persist, promise of God for a great Nigeria will be fulfilled— Osinbajo - The Eagle Online, 20 hours ago
5 ‘Tonto Dikeh is insane and crazy’ – Actor Lege Miami blasts actress for condemning Baba Ijesha over rape case [Video] - FL Vibe, 1 day ago
6 Army commander feared dead as insurgents 'take over' military base in Borno - The Cable, 21 hours ago
7 Ikorodu Bois to feature in Netflix's Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign - Ladun Liadi Blog, 10 hours ago
8 6 Nigerian senators who might become state governors in 2023 - Legit, 21 hours ago
9 Chaos as pipeline explosion rocks Alimosho again - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 Delta inherits N100bn unpaid pension under the Compulsory Pension Scheme — Okowa - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info