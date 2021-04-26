Post News
News at a Glance
Oscars 2021: Daniel Kaluuya?s mom's adorable mortification to him thanking her and his dad for having s3x goes viral (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Actor Daniel Kaluuya speech at the 2021 Oscars has gone viral following his mum's adorable mortification to him thanking her and his dad for having sex.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
VIDEO: Oscars 2021: Best Supporting Actor, Daniel Kaluuya, appreciates parents for ‘having sex’
Okay Africa:
Daniel Kaluuya Wins His First Oscar
Lailas News:
Daniel Kaluuya Oscars 2021: He thanked his parents for having sex (Video)
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Daniel Kaluuya Thanks His Parents For Having Sex In His Oscar 2021 Speech
Pulse Nigeria:
7 Buzzworthy Moments From the #Oscars2021 #DanielKaluuya Thanks Parents For Having Sex During Oscars Speech. #Oscars2021
Global Village Extra:
OSCARS: Daniel Kaluuya Talks About His Parents Having Sex During Speech
See Naija:
Daniel Kaluuya wins at Oscars
1st for Credible News:
#Oscars2021: Congratulations to Daniel Kaluuya for winning the Academy Award for best supporting actor for 'Judas and the Messiah' #Oscars #danielkaluuya #Oscar2021 #academyawards
More Picks
1
Kaduna State University Hikes Tuition Fees From N26,000 to N500,000 for Non-Indigenes -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
20 hours ago
2
20-Year-Old Nigerian Man, Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole Dies Trying To Save Woman From River At London Bridge -
My Celebrity & I,
7 hours ago
3
Nigerian Government Goes Tough, Bans Importation Of Refined Sugar And Derivatives From Free Trade Zones -
The Genius Media,
18 hours ago
4
Though challenges persist, promise of God for a great Nigeria will be fulfilled— Osinbajo -
The Eagle Online,
20 hours ago
5
‘Tonto Dikeh is insane and crazy’ – Actor Lege Miami blasts actress for condemning Baba Ijesha over rape case [Video] -
FL Vibe,
1 day ago
6
Army commander feared dead as insurgents 'take over' military base in Borno -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
7
Ikorodu Bois to feature in Netflix's Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
10 hours ago
8
6 Nigerian senators who might become state governors in 2023 -
Legit,
21 hours ago
9
Chaos as pipeline explosion rocks Alimosho again -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
10
Delta inherits N100bn unpaid pension under the Compulsory Pension Scheme — Okowa -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
