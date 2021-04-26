Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

VIDEO: How Nigerian Air Force Bombed Soldiers, Thinking They Were Boko Haram
News photo The Breaking Times  - Over 20 men of the Nigerian Army were on Sunday, mistakenly killed with a bomb by Air Force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists, a military source has said.

