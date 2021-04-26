Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

1,302 died, 8,141 injured as FRSC records 2,690 accidents nationwide in three months
1,302 died, 8,141 injured as FRSC records 2,690 accidents nationwide in three months

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it recorded 2,690 road traffic crashes nationwide between January and March. The Corps Public ...

7 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Kaduna State University Hikes Tuition Fees From N26,000 to N500,000 for Non-Indigenes - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
2 20-Year-Old Nigerian Man, Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole Dies Trying To Save Woman From River At London Bridge - My Celebrity & I, 7 hours ago
3 Nigerian Government Goes Tough, Bans Importation Of Refined Sugar And Derivatives From Free Trade Zones - The Genius Media, 18 hours ago
4 Though challenges persist, promise of God for a great Nigeria will be fulfilled— Osinbajo - The Eagle Online, 20 hours ago
5 ‘Tonto Dikeh is insane and crazy’ – Actor Lege Miami blasts actress for condemning Baba Ijesha over rape case [Video] - FL Vibe, 1 day ago
6 Army commander feared dead as insurgents 'take over' military base in Borno - The Cable, 21 hours ago
7 Ikorodu Bois to feature in Netflix's Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign - Ladun Liadi Blog, 10 hours ago
8 6 Nigerian senators who might become state governors in 2023 - Legit, 21 hours ago
9 Chaos as pipeline explosion rocks Alimosho again - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 Delta inherits N100bn unpaid pension under the Compulsory Pension Scheme — Okowa - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
