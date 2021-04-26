Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sunday Igboho escapes as gunmen attacks Soka residence in Oyo
News photo Vanguard News  - By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan Some yet-to-identified people again attempted to attack Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Igboho), a Yoruba Freedom fighter at his Soka residence, Ibadan, in Oyo state.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

