Jihadists kill 31 soldiers in northeast Nigeria
The Guardian  - At least 31 Nigerian soldiers were killed when IS-aligned jihadists ambushed a military convoy escorting weapons and overran a base in northeast Nigeria's Borno state, military sources said on Monday.

9 hours ago
