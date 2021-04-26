Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Orji Kalu: New service chiefs need 6 months to understand Nigeria's security system
The Cable
- Orji Kalu says the new service chiefs need about 6 months to understand Nigeria's security system to aid them fight insecurity.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
New Service Chiefs Need 4 - 6 Months To Know The Security System - Orji Kalu
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
New Service Chiefs Need 6 Months To Understand Nigeria’s Security System – Kalu
My Celebrity & I:
New Service Chiefs Need 6 Months To Understand Nigeria’s Security System – Kalu
Nigerian Eye:
New service chiefs need 6 months to understand Nigeria’s security system -Orji Kalu
Anaedo Online:
To Understand Nigeria’s Security, It Will Take New Service Chiefs Six Months – Kalu
Naija News:
It Will Take New Service Chiefs Six Months To Understand Nigeria’s Security – Kalu
Within Nigeria:
New service chiefs need 6 months to understnd our security system – Orji Kalu
More Picks
1
Nigerian Air Force reacts as reports claim its airstrikes mistakenly killed over 20 soldiers in Borno -
Legit,
17 hours ago
2
We Will Not Allow Imo Turn To A Killing Field – APC -
Leadership,
6 hours ago
3
EFCC drops important warning for Nigerians on fraudulent investment schemes -
PM News,
16 hours ago
4
Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu in Dunukofia razed by unknown gunmen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
Fighting in Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago among Okada riders, not Yoruba and Hausa, says Lagos Police Command -
Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago
6
Fresh electricity tariff hike looms in Nigeria as NERC concludes ‘extraordinary review’ -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
7
How Nigerian Air Force Killed Over 20 Army Officers By Accident In Strike Targeting Boko Haram -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
8
Nigerian striker, Folarin Balogun signs new long-term deal with Arsenal -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
9
Sunday Igboho escapes as gunmen attacks Soka residence in Oyo -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
10
Kogi Government pays retirees N2.9bn gratuity, pension -
The Guardian,
19 hours ago
